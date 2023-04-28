Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 252 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.