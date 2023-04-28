Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 38 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $342.75 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $515.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.95.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

