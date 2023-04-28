Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 54 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illumina were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 33,292 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $309.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day moving average of $213.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

