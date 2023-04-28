Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 90 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

