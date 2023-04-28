Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 93 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allstate were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

