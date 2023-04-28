Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sysco were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

