Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.89 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

