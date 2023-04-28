Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

