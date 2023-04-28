Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $166.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $178.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.