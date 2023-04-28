Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

