Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MSCI were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 1.3 %

MSCI stock opened at $464.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.43. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

