Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.23 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Marriott International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $165.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $186.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.