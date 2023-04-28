Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.26 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.23.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

