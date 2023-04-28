Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $207.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

