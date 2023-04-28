Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after acquiring an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT opened at $185.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

