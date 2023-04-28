Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.25.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $95.99 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $134.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile



Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

