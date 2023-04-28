Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $293.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $294.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

