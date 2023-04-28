Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,854,000 after buying an additional 165,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,446,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $255.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.28 and its 200 day moving average is $212.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

