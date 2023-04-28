Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $141.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

