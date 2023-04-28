Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.9 %

KMB stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.