KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 52.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $384.64 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.17 and a 200 day moving average of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 180.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

