LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LendingClub by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

