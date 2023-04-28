Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

