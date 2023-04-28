LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LiveRamp by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Stories

