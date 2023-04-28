Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,135 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of WestRock worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WestRock by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in WestRock by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in WestRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,869,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WRK stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

