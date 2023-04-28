Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,025,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,959,000 after acquiring an additional 282,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores Stock Performance

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

