Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after acquiring an additional 260,269 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $148.77 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

