Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,889 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 35,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

