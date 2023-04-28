Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

