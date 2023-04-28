Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105,431 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $302.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.97 and a 200-day moving average of $326.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

