Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,555 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in UGI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in UGI by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

