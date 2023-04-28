Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.90 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies
In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %
Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.67%.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).
