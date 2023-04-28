Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,656 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $137.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

