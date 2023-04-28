Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.3% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

