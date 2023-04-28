Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,015 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.7 %

IDA opened at $111.72 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

