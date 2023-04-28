Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 606,404 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 2,164.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 634,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,404 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,804.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,663,498 shares of company stock valued at $325,506,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

