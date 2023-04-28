Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

FRT opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $123.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.