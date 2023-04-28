Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $250.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.