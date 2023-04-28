Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,126 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,282,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $44.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

