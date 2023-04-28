Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

