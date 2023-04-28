Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $48.27 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

