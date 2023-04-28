Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 114,349 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,349 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after buying an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.60 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

