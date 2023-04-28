Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,758 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 259,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 154,096 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 5.5 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.