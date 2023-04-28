Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 968 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon Stock Down 0.0 %

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

