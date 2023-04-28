Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 119,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $55.44 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

