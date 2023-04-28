Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.38.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $378.08 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $386.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

