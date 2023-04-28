Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $687,645,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $121.43 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

