Marine Products Co. (MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 9th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Marine Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. Marine Products has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 38.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marine Products by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 20.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marine Products Company Profile



Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

