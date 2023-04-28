MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $313.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.91. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.