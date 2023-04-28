Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Masco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Masco by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Masco by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.23.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

